Fort Myers, FL

Local mom elevates kids’ sleepovers with glam teepee rental business

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aln4_0bGQ8qaP00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Sleepovers just got a whole lot cooler — a local mom started a 24-hour teepee rental business that comes in handy to glam up kids’ sleepovers.

Jennifer Mccann launched ‘Dream A Little Dream Teepees’ in South Fort Myers after her daughter, who had just turned 10, came to her and said she wanted to have her first sleepover with friends.

Mccann said she couldn’t find anything like her business in the area, so she decided to start her own.

Customers can simply choose their theme and Mccann will come to their location, set the teepees up and come back the next day to take it all away. The rentals are good for birthdays, mommy and me days, and even overnight stays at grandma and grandpa’s house.

For more information, click here.

