When Meg Bickford became Executive Chef of Commander’s Palace in October 2020 during the pandemic, two of the things she missed most were the camaraderie of the industry and dinner parties with friends. Now that we are finally able to do so, we are shooting for both and inviting friends over for a dinner series to benefit organizations near and dear to us. The Commander’s Family cannot wait to bring everyone together by hosting Chef Meg & Company: A Commander’s Palace Dinner Series Benefitting the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI).