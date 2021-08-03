Help provide school supplies to homeless students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The school year is right around the corner and one organization is launching a program to help provide school supplies to those in need. United Way of the Pioneer Valley announced that the “Stuff the Bus” program will bring school supplies to all homeless students in Hampden, Granby, and South Hadley. Backpacks that include pencils, pens, paper products, folders, a binder, and more will be donated to around 1,400 students in the community.