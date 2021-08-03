1003 Wade Ave.

Great House with Even Greater Outdoor Space! - Welcome home! As you walk up to your cute and quaint Cape Cod, you'll be struck by how charming this house is. Step onto the porch and into your living room. Flow back to the recently renovated kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile floors. Stroll back to the 2 well sized bedrooms and full bathroom. Take the stairs to the finished upper level that runs the length of the house. Great for an office, den, guest area, storage or family room, with a 1/2 bathroom this is a very versatile space. When you've seen the great interior, get on back to the patio and backyard. The serene setting is perfect for enjoying time outdoors.