Brownwood High School band practice

Brownwood, TX
Public Safety|NBC News
Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo
A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Posted byABC News
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
The U.S. Coast Guard says a sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board
Sports|Posted byReuters
IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'
TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Public Health|Posted byThe Associated Press
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a rising number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases. Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness...
Technology|Posted byThe Associated Press
Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse
Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Sports|Posted byNBC News
U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo
The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.
U.S. Politics|Posted byCNN
Hopes of revived Iran nuclear talks dim amid delays as new hardline president takes office
Washington CNN — Biden administration officials are becoming increasingly pessimistic about reviving the Iran nuclear deal as the country’s new hardline president takes office and its nuclear program continues to accelerate, national security and intelligence officials familiar with the negotiations told CNN. The deal’s original signatories known as the P5+1...
Politics|Posted byCNN
Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make
(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
Soccer|Posted byThe Associated Press
Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment
MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...
Politics|Posted byNBC News
Cuomo gets final call for evidence as New York lawmakers wrap up impeachment probe
WASHINGTON — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was told on Thursday to provide any final evidence in his defense as state lawmakers wrap up their impeachment probe over allegations he sexually harassed 11 women. “We write to inform you that the committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider...
