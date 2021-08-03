Cancel
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for August Now Available

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new PlayStation Plus free games have officially rotated in, and subscribers to the service can now claim Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for themselves. It is worth noting that Hunter's Arena: Legends is for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 while Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are only for PlayStation 4. Additionally, Hunter's Arena: Legends is a new title whereas both Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville were released previously.

