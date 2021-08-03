New PlayStation Plus Free Games for August Now Available

Sony has deleted a video ad it posted earlier today in which a PlayStation 5 in the background of a shot was displayed upside down. It was an odd and mostly inconsequential flub, but it was enough to catch the attention of fans online, prompting the quick deletion. It also revealed that even Sony, or whoever is in charge of setting up its ads, can be a little baffled at times by the PS5's odd shape, which puts the disc drive at the bottom rather than the top.