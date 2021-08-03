Cancel
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online Update Released, Here's What It Does

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Nintendo Switch Online app update is live on both iOS and Android, releasing version 1.12.0 to all users of the app. That said, the update doesn't come alongside new free SNES games nor free NES games, but it does come with some tweaks, though nothing super substantial or game-changing.

