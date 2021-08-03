Nintendo Switch Online Update Released, Here's What It Does

The Nintendo Switch generation has an issue that is slowly becoming more apparent. Some of Nintendo’s first-party games are launching without enough content to justify their asking price. Mario Golf: Super Rush is the latest example, but there are plenty more to choose from. Games like Super Mario Party, Arms, Mario Tennis Aces, and Kirby Star Allies have all been put under the microscope by fans for the same reasons. While all these titles nail their fundamental gameplay, there is a notable lack of modes, length, and reasons to want to come back. When compared to previous entries in these franchises, it becomes even clearer. So why are some Nintendo games launching as “content-incomplete” on Switch, especially when games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate show that it can be done right?