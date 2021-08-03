Cancel
WWE

NXT's Karrion Kross Reacts to Losing on WWE Raw Again

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarrion Kross has been appearing on Monday Night Raw for the past three weeks but finds himself with a 1-2 record on the Red Brand. He infamously lost his debut match to Jeff Hardy in a mere two minutes, then turned his attention to his old NXT rival Keith Lee while Hardy was pulled from television (he tested positive for COVID-19). Kross beat Lee last week, then took the pin midway through this week's episode when Lee hit a Spirit Bomb.

