NXT's Karrion Kross Reacts to Losing on WWE Raw Again

Wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton died on August 4, leaving behind quite a legacy and four decades in the ring, according to Sports Illustrated. He was 62. Eaton was known as one-half of the Midnight Express tag team, along with his long-time partner Dennis Condrey, and their manager Jim Cornette. The duo originally teamed together in 1983, and throughout the '80s, had an iconic feud with the tag team Rock n' Roll Express. Eaton believed his talents were best used with a partner. "I can come up with good ideas in a tag match, but I suck at singles matches," he told Kayfabe Memories.