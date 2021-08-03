Cancel
Wood County, TX

38-year-old Elizabeth Craven dead, 2 injured after a two-vehicle collision near Quitman (Wood County, TX)

38-year-old Elizabeth Craven dead, 2 injured after a two-vehicle collision near Quitman (Wood County, TX)

On Sunday morning, 38-year-old Elizabeth Craven, of Quitman, lost her life while 45-year-old Michael Martin and 39-year-old Amanda Sandifer, both from Quitman, suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Quitman.

Officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 11:00 a.m. on County Road 3250 approximately 4.7 miles southeast of the city of Quitman in Wood County. As per the initial reports, the driver of a 2005 Dodge Stratus was heading northbound on CR 3250 and the driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry was driving southbound on the same roadway.

The driver of the Dodge crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into the Toyota for unknown reasons. The driver of the Dodge, identified as Elizabeth Craven, was rushed to UT-Health East Texas, Tyler where she succumbed to her injuries.

Paramedics also took Craven’s passenger, Michael Martin, to UT-Health East Texas, Tyler in stable condition. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Amanda Sandifer was taken to UT-Health East Texas, Quitman in stable condition.

An investigation is continuing.

August 3, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading auto accident attorneys in the Texas region.

