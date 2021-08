National Night Out 2021 will be held on October 5, 2021. Please visit www.natw.org for more information and block party ideas. The Parker Police Department would love to participate in all the National Night Out activities going on throughout the city. If your neighborhood or just a couple of friends are getting together to promote and participate in National Night Out 2021, please feel free to complete the National Night Out Registration Form 2021 and we will be sure to stop by and say, "Hi"! Registered block parties will receive visits from members of the City Council, members of the City Staff, the Parker Police Department, and the Parker Fire Department.