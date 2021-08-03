Dodgers fans prepared to greet Astros as L.A. crowd sees Houston for first time since cheating scandal
The Astros and Dodgers are set to do battle Tuesday night in Dodger Stadium. As things stand, the Astros have a 4 1/2-game lead in the AL West and the Dodgers hold down the top NL wild card spot, 3 1/2 games behind the Giants in the NL West. The Dodgers recently made a gigantic splash in front of the trade deadline and Max Scherzer will make his Dodgers debut Wednesday.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0