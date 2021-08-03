Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Former Governor Rod Blagojevich Is Suing For The Right To Run Again

By Riley O'Neil
Posted by 
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 1962, Richard Nixon, after losing to Pat Brown in California's gubernatorial election, uttered the famous quote "you don't have Nixon to kick around any more, because, gentlemen, this is my last press conference." ((Warning: Spoiler Ahead)) They still found plenty of reasons to kick him around, and it...

1440wrok.com

Comments / 2

1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Pat Brown
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Rod Blagojevich
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Senate#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The return of Sarah Palin? Former Alaska governor hints at possible run for US Senate

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has hinted that she may run for a US Senate seat.“If God wants me to do it, I will,” Ms Palin said at a Christian conservative conference hosted by Che Ahn, leader of the New Apostolic Reformation movement.Ms Palin was governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, when she resigned. The potential comeback she hinted at would be to run for senator of that state, which would mean campaigning against a longtime incumbent, Senator Lisa Murkowski.Ms Murkowski, a moderate Republican, represents the opposite wing of the GOP from Ms Palin, who has closely...
POTUSMSNBC

Tom Barrack, Donald Trump and the (other) most corrupt White House in history

The criminal charges brought last week against Tom Barrack, a major fundraiser for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and chairman of his 2017 inaugural committee, were simply the latest in a long string of indictments (and convictions) of high-level Trump associates. (A spokesperson for Barrack, who was released Friday on $250 million bond, said the former fundraiser “has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset. He is not guilty and will be pleading not guilty.”)
Virginia StateWashington Times

Biden stumps for McAuliffe, says former Va. governor is 'running against Trump'

President Biden stumped for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term, in Arlington on Friday, painting the Democrat as the anti-Trump candidate. Mr. Biden spoke to a crowd of roughly 3,000 people at Lubber Run Park, touting Mr. McAuliffe’s economic plan, while also likening his GOP opponent, Glenn Youngkin, to former President Donald Trump. Mr. McAuliffe, a former governor, is seeking a second term.
Posted by
The Hill

Blagojevich says he'll sue over Illinois prohibition on him running for office

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) said he is going to sue the state in an attempt to run for office again. In an interview with ABC News affiliate WLS-TV on Sunday, Blagojevich told the station that he has filed a lawsuit against the state of Illinois, claiming that the methods used against him by the state’s General Assembly violated his constitutional rights.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Cuomo, Newsom, and Bowser would all be replaced by Democrats. Why continue to defend them?

After his disastrous nursing home policy led to COVID-19 killing more than 10,000 nursing home residents, New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of state and federal law. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election next month, with the polls narrowing his fate to a dead heat. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has resorted to calling this reporter a "right-wing wingnut" after Washington Examiner reports showed her violating the indoor mask mandate she imposed on her city.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
wmay.com

Blagojevich Claims Impeachment, Ban From Running For Office Unconstitutional

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is headed back to court… this time claiming that his 2009 impeachment and its prohibition against him running for state or local office again are unconstitutional. Blagojevich was thrown out of office by lawmakers following his arrest on federal corruption charges. He claims that he...
Congress & Courtseasttexasradio.com

US Justice Department Suing Governor Abbott

The US Justice Department wants a judge to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing troopers to stop any vehicle if there is reasonable suspicion that it is providing transportation to illegal immigrants. The lawsuit escalates tensions between the federal government and Abbott over the governor’s actions on the border, which have included jailing illegal immigrants on state crimes and building new barriers.
Politicsadvantagenews.com

Blago wants to be able to run for office again

A lawsuit was filed this week by former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He’s suing the state over not being allowed to run for elected office in Illinois. During Blagojevich’s impeachment, the Senate voted to disqualify him from holding any local or state office again. Blagojevich says that's unconstitutional. However even...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘They Want To Set Us Back… This Is Serious’: Newsom Fires Back At Republicans A Day After He Was Bashed In Debate

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Governor Gavin Newsom was on the offense on Thursday, one day after Republicans bashed him at a debate for the recall election he is facing. Newsom called his opponents “anti-science,” claiming they’ll set the state back. Four of the top Republicans who want to replace Newsom — John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose — each made moves to distinguish themselves from the current governor. Newsom, who was in Long Beach on Thursday to promote his Cleaner California campaign, slammed his GOP opponents for shunning vaccine mandates. “You listen to those guys, that’s a ‘COVID cliff,’ Newsom said. “They want to set us back, not move us forward. I hope people pay real attention to what’s at stake.” Newsom also took aim at a wide range of issues, including lack of support for climate change science and abortion rights. In his remarks to reporters, Newsom also sounded off for his support for a state mandate that health care workers get the coronavirus vaccine. The governor also spoke to the L.A. Times, saying he applauded the clearing of homeless encampments at Echo Park and Venice Beach. The recall election is set for Sept. 14.

Comments / 2

Community Policy