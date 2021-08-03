99% of Alabama’s 2,379 COVID deaths from January to June were unvaccinated
Almost all of Alabama’s COVID deaths from January through June were among unvaccinated people, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. Of the 2,379 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state from Jan. 19 to June 30, 25 were reported among people identified as fully vaccinated, meaning it had been at least 2 weeks since their final vaccine dose. The remaining 2,354 – or 99% of the deaths – were people who had not been vaccinated.www.al.com
Comments / 5