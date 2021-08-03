Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC Will Require Customers of Bars/Restaurants and Gyms to Provide Proof of Vaccination Starting Mid September

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig8XO_0bGQ6Pje00
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a press briefing today that only vaccinated people will be able to enter bars/restaurants, gyms and places of entertainment starting the week of Aug. 16

New York City will require people who enter restaurants, gyms and entertainment facilities to provide proof of vaccination—part of the mayor’s push to get the population vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy will be phased in starting the week of Aug. 16 and it will apply to both patrons and workers of those establishments, said Mayor Bill de Blasio at a press briefing this morning. The city will begin inspections and enforcement the week of Sept. 13.

“If you want to enjoy everything great about this city, you have to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “If you are vaccinated it will open up to you.”

The policy is being phased in to allow businesses to get up to speed with the new mandate. Enforcement will begin at a time when schools reopen and more workers return to their offices.

The mayor said that the city will be creating a so-called health pass called the “Key to NYC Pass” that will provide proof of vaccination. However New Yorkers will be able to show their state “Excelsior Pass” or their Centers for Disease Control’s paper vaccine card.

The administration does not believe that the initiative will be difficult for businesses to follow, since most have grown accustom to the changes since COVID-19 struck. Most businesses have been conducting temperature checks, and restaurants/bar staff have always checked people’s ID to ensure customers are of drinking age.

The move is part of the mayor’s campaign to increase the number of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated.

“Five million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine—now we are going to go further,” de Blasio said. He said the city has to use “every tool we got to fight the delta variant.”

De Blasio has focused most of his efforts on vaccinations. He has been reluctant to reinstate an indoor mask mandate as recommended by the CDC last week. Instead, on Monday he strongly encouraged New Yorkers to wear them.

Cities such as San Francisco and Washington require its residents to wear masks indoors.

Comments / 0

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
734
Followers
446
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Cdc#San Francisco#Food Drink#New Yorkers#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Some Queens Neighborhoods, Activists Calling for More

New York City is getting its first curbside charging stations for electric vehicles — but many activists want more stations than what has been allotted for Queens. The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced in June that it would install 120 curbside charging ports in 23 neighborhoods across the five boroughs by October through a partnership with Con Edison and FLO, the maker of the chargers.
Posted by
Queens Post

House Passes AOC’s Funding Requests for Several Community Projects

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 10 funding requests for community services — of which eight requests are for projects in Queens and two in the Bronx. The House passed a bill late Thursday that includes an allocation for updating the obstetrical facilities at Elmhurst Hospital;...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

CDC Recommends That Queens Residents Should Wear Masks Indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that Queens residents, even those fully vaccinated, should wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases are rising in the borough. The CDC issued a recommendation Tuesday that residents in more than 2,100 counties across the country — including Queens — should...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

One Court Square Undergoes Energy Saving Upgrade

Con Edison has given Queens’ most notable skyscraper a green makeover, significantly cutting its carbon emissions. One Court Square, the 53-story office building in Long Island City that was completed in 1990, recently underwent a $5.8 million upgrade of its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. The upgrades are expected to...
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

New York Raises Marriage Age to 18

Minors in New York will no longer be able to get married. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill Thursday that officially raises the minimum age to 18. Under previous law, 17-year-olds were allowed to get married with the approval of their parents and judicial consent. The latest hike comes after the age of consent was raised in the state from 14 in 2017.
RestaurantsPosted by
Queens Post

Moya Distributes Food to Hundreds of Families While Supporting Local Restaurants

Over 200 families received hot meals and food items this past Friday at a food distribution event in Corona. City Council Member Francisco Moya partnered with five local businesses – Nixtamal, Café Rubio, Dalton’s Bar and Grill, Keica’s Catering and La Cienega Las Tlayudas De Oaxaca – to distribute food at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, located at 104-11 37th Ave. Food items, provided by Met Council, were also distributed.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

COVID-19 Cases Increasing Across Queens and NYC, Prompts Calls for Another Mask Mandate

New cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across Queens and citywide as the Delta variant spreads across the boroughs. The average daily number of cases in Queens more than doubled in the past two weeks — it was 122 on July 15, compared to just 57 on July 1, according to the latest city data. Neighborhoods like Howard Beach (11414) have a positivity rate of 3.71 percent — compared to the citywide rate of 1.13 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy