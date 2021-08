In a recent interview with Guitar Wishes, former MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman John Corabi, who joined the band in 1992 as the replacement for original singer Vince Neil, discussed some of the lessons he has learned from his three decades in the music business. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When money comes to play, in between a relationship, when money becomes whatever, you really find out who your friends are. People, you can be great friends with 'em, but 'it's just business,' is the line you hear all the time.