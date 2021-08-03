Kasada Named 2021 Black Unicorn Awards Finalist

WHY IT RATES: The honor considers a company's ethical business practices annd the character of its leadership. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Avoya Travel, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, was honored as a finalist for the 2021 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The prestigious honor takes into consideration the ethical business practices of a company as well as the character of its leadership and the values instilled in the company’s culture. The BBB Torch Awards examine several facets of a business including its leadership, culture, relationships with customers, and involvement within the community, focusing specifically on the ways the company and leadership empower its employees in shaping and perpetuating the company’s values and ethical practices.