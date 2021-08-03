Cancel
Business

Kasada Named 2021 Black Unicorn Awards Finalist

By Kasada
securityboulevard.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – AUGUST 3, 2021 – Kasada, the cybersecurity industry’s provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced persistent bot attacks, today announced that has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021, in the subcategory of Baby Black Unicorns. Kasada competed...

securityboulevard.com

Robert Herjavec
#Cyber Security#Linkedin#The Black Unicorn#Information Security#Baby Black Unicorns#Cyber Defense Labs#Api#Www Kasada Io#Twitter#Linkedin#Cyber Defense Magazine#Cdmg#Allegis Cyber#Nightdragon#Herjavec Group#Rsa#Blackhat#Ipexpo
