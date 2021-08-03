Cancel
Retail

Walmart, Target, and other retailers are forcing workers to wear masks again even if they're vaccinated - see the full list

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Courtesy of Walmart

  • The CDC updated guidelines to recommend mask-wearing indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people under certain conditions.
  • Some municipalities are bringing back mask mandates while businesses are hesitant to force customers to mask.
  • Some retailers are reinstating mask mandates for employees, regardless of vaccination status or locality.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

In the most recent guidelines, the CDC is once again recommending everyone wear face coverings indoors, even if they are vaccinated, in certain areas as the contagious Delta various spreads across the US.

"Some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Now some retailers are reinstating mask requirements that were lifted earlier this year. Here's the list so far.

1. Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tY0lj_0bGQ5yXa00

Reuters/David McNew

Target is requiring face coverings for all workers in certain regions beginning August 3. It will also "strongly recommend" face coverings for customers in areas with high transmission rates.

"Effective Tuesday, based on the CDC's updated guidance, we'll require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC. We'll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely," the chain said in a statement.

Target will also continue to enforce social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols, and offers paid time off and free Lyft rides for workers to get vaccinated.

2. Walmart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5iIk_0bGQ5yXa00

Courtesy of Walmart

All Walmart workers, including those who are fully vaccinated, will be required to wear masks in counties with substantial or high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

"We remain focused on guidance issued by health experts, including the CDC, as well as state and local health departments. We will continue to follow the latest CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission , effective immediately," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart is also promoting vaccinations for employees. " We are urging you to get vaccinated and want to see many more of you vaccinated," with increased payments to workers who get vaccinated and paid time off.

3. Publix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzM6w_0bGQ5yXa00
A Publix Food & Pharmacy store where COVID-19 vaccinations were being administered is seen on January 29, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Publix is requiring all workers to cover their faces. "Effective August 2, Publix is requiring associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location. We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19," the grocery store said in a statement.

Publix also offers walk-in appointments for Moderna Covid-19 vaccines at its pharmacies.

4. McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAFWl_0bGQ5yXa00
An employee of McDonald's wearing a protective mask and a face shield as a precaution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yuttachai Kongprasert/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

McDonald's says all employees who interact with customers continue to wear face coverings, according to the chain's website.

Customers are now also required to cover their faces in areas with substantial transmission, regardless of vaccination status, Reuters reported.

"The health and safety of restaurant employees and customers is a top priority," McDonald's said.

5. Giant Eagle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsSyl_0bGQ5yXa00

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Giant Eagle grocery chain will start requiring face coverings for customers and workers, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"As we witness increases in positive Covid-19 cases across our communities and the country, we are reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields for Team Members and guests, inclusive of all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," Giant Eagle said in a statement shared on Twitter.

6. Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31G21r_0bGQ5yXa00

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Home Depot is requiring all workers to wear masks, and asking customers to do the same.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., beginning August 2, we'll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers' homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. We'll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don't have one," the home improvement chain said in a statement.

7. Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSl6m_0bGQ5yXa00

REUTERS/Mark Makela

Starbucks is requiring baristas to begin wearing masks again and requesting that customers also cover their faces.

"In alignment with the updated guidance from the CDC, Starbucks strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings while visiting our stores, regardless of vaccination status. Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers wear masks while in our stores. Additionally, starting August 5 all company-operated store partners are required, regardless of vaccination status, to wear facial coverings while on shift," Starbucks said in a statement.

8. Dunkin'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAo85_0bGQ5yXa00

Abigail Abesamis

Dunkin' says that employees were already required to wear masks whether they were vaccinated or not. Now customers will have to follow the same rules.

"From the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, our priority has been on the safety of our guests, franchisees, and their restaurant crew. To help bring consistency to Dunkin' locations across the country, we will now require that all guests wear a face covering while inside our restaurants beginning Wednesday, August 5" Dunkin' wrote in update guidelines online.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

