Cuomo accuser came forward after governor claimed he never touched anyone inappropriately: 'He is lying again'

By Connor Perrett
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference in June.

A woman who worked at an energy company came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he claimed he had never touched anyone inappropriately at a press conference earlier this year.

Virginia Limmiatis claimed that she met Cuomo at a May 2017 conservation event in upstate New York. At the event, she said Cuomo ran his finger across the words printed on her t-shirt - the name of the energy company where she worked.

Then, she said, the governor leaned in, and said that he was "going to say" he saw a "spider" on her shoulder before he brushed "his hand in the area between her shoulder and her breasts."

Limmiatis said she told multiple individuals of the governor's conduct at the time, and came forward this year after Cuomo denied having ever touched someone inappropriately at a March 3 press conference.

"He is lying again," she told investigators, according to the report. "He touched me inappropriately. I am compelled to come forward and tell the truth."

The revelation comes as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into Cuomo, released Tuesday, which found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women .

