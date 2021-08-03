Cancel
Entertainment

Climb New Heights: THE ALPINIST Trailer Soars Above

By Peter Martin Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the Before Times, I knew that climbing a mountain, by myself, would never happen. Still, I like to watch other people risk their necks, which is why The Alpinist looks to be very intriguing, especially since it focuses on a climber from Canada. Directed by Peter Mortimer and...

Entertainment
EntertainmentIGN

The Alpinist - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the climbing documentary, The Alpinist, featuring the solo climber, Marc-André Leclerc. Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity-shy, he doesn't own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (THE DAWN WALL) sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing. The documentary features Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Alex Honnold, Reinhold Messner, and Barry Blanchard. The Alpinist, directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, arrives in theaters on September 10, 2021.
Entertainmenttetongravity.com

​The Alpinist Chronicles The Singular Life of Marc Andre Leclerc

Every generation of athletes has that one, the dark horse, the wild card, the person who completely transcends what we think is possible. For alpine climbing, that character is Marc-André Leclerc. The young Canadian is known for going so beyond the limits of the sport, climbing alone without a rope on remote alpine faces. He doesn’t own a car or smartphone, and is reluctant to let a film crew follow him through the mountains, yet develops a reputation as one of the all-time best. Leclerc is the subject of the upcoming film The Alpinist, directed by veteran climbing filmmaker Peter Mortimer, who seeks out to capture this vision of climbing at its purest.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV & VideosPosted by
B105

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Yellowstone Season 4: Release Date, Cast and Plot with Everything We Have!!!

Yellowstone Season 4 Updates: Kevin Coaster and his ranching household would return in Yellowstone’s fourth season. Yellowstone’s fourth season is on the way, but not for a long time till now. The Paramount Network seasoned that the superhit drama will not emerge till the fall – it has been recommended that a November streaming is on the cards.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

The Gorgeous Big Bear Lake In Southern California Might Just Be Your New Favorite Swimming Spot

Located in the heart of Southern California, Big Bear Lake sits high in the San Bernardino Mountains, creating an all-season haven of relaxation, adventure, and outdoor fun. Since our focus today is the swimming opportunities, you will be happy to discover 22 miles of lake shorelines, one of which is the Big Bear Marina. Learn […] The post The Gorgeous Big Bear Lake In Southern California Might Just Be Your New Favorite Swimming Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

Experience Arizona’s Lake Havasu Like Never Before On This 24-Mile Sunset Boat Ride

Lake Havasu is an absolute oasis – between its pristine waters, rugged canyons, and iconic London Bridge stretching across the Bridgewater Channel, what’s not to love? Even if you think you couldn’t adore the lake any more than you already do, there’s a boat tour we reckon would change your mind in a heartbeat. Sunset Charter & Tour Co. offers a sunset cruise that leads to Copper Canyon and back, and the skyscapes are simply breathtaking.
LifestyleTree Hugger

Please Don't Build Fairy Doors Along Trails

The first time my children ever encountered a fairy door along a hiking trail, they were enchanted. Tucked into the bottom of a tree with space between its arched roots, the tiny rounded door suggested a secret world—one inhabited by fairies and other magical beings. They crouched down to study it, reached out to touch it with a fingertip, and came away feeling as if they'd picked up a bit of the fairy dust themselves.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares tragic story - with a warning

Ginger Zee takes her job as the chief meteorologist for Good Morning America very seriously, often going to great lengths to fearlessly report on the changing Earth. On Thursday, the journalist shared another important safety lesson with her fans and followers by showing how it could affect someone with an example that hit close to home.
CarsTime Out Global

See a double-feature outdoors

If you’re feeling like some nostalgic, retro fun, hop into your time machine (in this case, your car) and head west of Boston to the suburbs this weekend. The Mendon Twin Drive-In will be offering two, totally different double-features outdoors starting at 6pm every night this Thursday through Sunday. For the Disney-lovers out there, there’ll be back-to-back screenings of Jungle Cruise (The Rock and Emily Blunt? Please and thank you.) as well as Marvel’s latest Avenger movie Black Widow. Meanwhile, horror flick junkies can also get their fix, with Escape Room 2, followed by Forever Purge (yep, another one). Purchase tickets beforehand—admission is priced per vehicle, so fill every seat of that car with family and friends.
TV Serieswrmf.com

New Dexter Trailer Drops!

The first full trailer for Dexter has been released and it’s answered some questions about the series revival. You already know that Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter, but you didn’t know that the new title will be Dexter: New Blood. In the first trailer, you find out that Dexter has been laying low for ten years and living peacefully in New York until things happen.

