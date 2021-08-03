Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Juniper and K2 Expand Partnership for Cloud Workload Protection

By Pravin Madhani, CEO and Co-Founder
securityboulevard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizations have seen a dramatic shift towards digital transformation in recent years, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and the work from home phenomenon. Part of that transformation included a shift to an increased use of applications in and across the cloud. Applications store, process and exchange sensitive data belonging to the organization, making application security mission critical. Juniper Networks has made application security a core tenet of the Juniper Experience-First Networking philosophy, first with a partnership and integration with K2’s Workload Protection Platform back in February of 2020 and this week by expanding the Juniper/K2 partnership, by leveraging K2 Cyber Security’s technology as part of Juniper’s launch of Juniper Cloud Workload Protection.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Application Security#Endpoint Security#Information Security#Juniper Networks#Juniper K2 Partnership#K2 Cyber Security#Owasp#Waf#Fileless#Vulnerability Detection#Comprehensive Telemetry#Ocfi#The Juniper Srx Firewall#K2 Platform#Security Bloggers Network#K2io#Co Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Intelsecurityboulevard.com

Recap: Black Hat USA 2021

Black Hat USA 2021 kicked off this week and we enjoyed the show! In addition to hosting a Cards and Coding virtual casino night to discuss the future of cybersecurity (and give away some prizes), we held a Lunch & Learn with Wallace Dalrymple, CISO of Emerging Markets at Advantasure. In the session, our Founder and CTO Chris Wysopal chatted with Wallace about how Veracode and Advantasure worked together to build a mature application security (AppSec) program while addressing modern software security requirements.
SoftwareDark Reading

Researchers Call for 'CVE' Approach for Cloud Vulnerabilities

BLACK HAT USA 2021 - Las Vegas - A pair of researchers who have been rooting out security flaws and weaknesses in cloud services over the past year revealed here this week new issues that they say break the isolation among different customers' Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts in the cloud.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Remote IT Monitoring, Cloud Cybersecurity Strategies: How MSPs May Evolve

Within the traditional MSP market, demand for RMM (remote monitoring and management) software remains strong. But how might managed IT service providers (MSPs) evolve to more effectively support cloud infrastructure, cloud applications and associated cybersecurity needs?. New clues continue to surface from Datadog, a fast-growing provider of SaaS-based monitoring tools...
Arizona Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 06 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 6, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Can the public cloud become confidential?

It’s been often said that the only two certain things in life are death and taxes. Over the past ten years, it seems data breaches can be added to this list. Can an organization really be completely safe – without fear of losing confidential or regulated data, company secrets, and (increasingly) proprietary algorithms and AI code?
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues With New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-Half 2021

Teradata’s fastest path to the cloud appeals to enterprises worldwide in a number of industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, transportation, telco, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Spyware: What It Is, How It Works, and How to Prevent It

You might feel safe while using your phone or laptop packed with all the latest security features. However, it might not be entirely true sometimes. There may be something in your machine that tracks you all the time without you knowing. That culprit could be spyware. Spyware is software that...
Computersdevops.com

Establishing Trust in Multi-Cloud Environments

Modern applications are transforming enterprises into digital innovation factories. However, the distributed nature and complexity of modern apps have made it extremely difficult for organizations to maintain trust and compliance across multi-platform, multi-cloud environments. Although Kubernetes is the standard for application platforms today, each cloud service provider (CSP) has a...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Why Cloud storage Has Supplanted Standard Storage Methods

With the introduction of virtual memory in the technological world, many companies have stopped using local storage devices. They either use cloud storage devices or a hybrid mix of them. Continue reading to know more. Are you also confused about which storage type has better benefits between cloud storage and...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Norsk Hyrdo’s hack highlights need for supply chain cybersecurity

If you get hacked once, you could easily get hacked again. At least, that’s the philosophy that Norweigan energy company Norsk Hydro held to when it was hacked back in 2019. According to a recent article in TIME magazine, instead of paying the hackers who held their thousands of servers and PCs hostage, the company decided to instead consult cybersecurity experts to inspect 30,000 employee credentials and get to the root of the attack. The final culprit? An employee had opened an infected email.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Supply Chain Security – Not As Easy As it Looks

The massive exploit of SolarWinds is a prime example of what is called a “supply chain” vulnerability. The vast majority of those impacted by the Russian SolarWinds attack probably had never even heard of the company SolarWinds, and did not realize that they were dependent upon that company for critical infrastructure. Indeed, modern supply chains, manufacturing, technology, and Internet and telecommunications networks are dependent upon complex webs of supply chains—or, more accurately, supply webs—which are vulnerable to disruption and attack. While defense contractors, the intelligence community, and the Department of Defense all attempt to address this problem, for commercial entities, supply chain security can be the difference between being able to deliver products and services effectively or going out of business. Yet, it is incredibly complex and difficult even to identify what your supply chain is and identify your dependencies. There are some things you can do today, from a practical and legal standpoint, to ensure greater visibility into your supply chain and better ensure the security and resilience of your supply chain.
channele2e.com

Threat Analysis for Channel Partners, MSPs: CompTIA ISAO Taps Sophos

The CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) now offers threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for channel partners. The technology involves a partnership with Sophos. Indeed, CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if...
Industrythedigitalship.com

SES expands partnership with Orange to enhance maritime services

Orange and SES Networks have entered an agreement to integrate Orange’s own infrastructure with the global network provided by SES Networks’ Skala Global Platform. The partnership will enable Orange maritime customers to cost-effectively scale up their bandwidth with seamless, ubiquitous and global services. This will ensure they can implement new technologies onboard that take advantage of IoT and AI, as well as edge and cloud applications.
Softwareaithority.com

Datadog Launches Cloud Security Platform to Provide Security Teams With Unprecedented Observability Capabilities

Datadog Unifies Observability and Security Into a Single Platform to Meet the Needs of Modern Devsecops Teams. Datadog, Inc., the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced the launch of the Datadog Cloud Security Platform, adding full-stack security context to Datadog’s deep observability capabilities. This new offering enables organizations to use a single platform to correlate security insights with monitoring data across infrastructure, network and application tiers, providing Security teams with the visibility they need to understand and respond to potential threats faster.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks

CSPs understand today that they need more from cloud. Cloud must be rebuilt to cloud-native so that they can get business agility. The post How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks appeared first on Radware Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Radware Blog...
Businesscisco.com

Deconstructing the 5G opportunity for Cisco Partners

I have worked with many cool technologies throughout the years, helping our partners find new opportunities, create their differentiation, and establish long and profitable customer relationships. I have also been at the center of the Internet of Everything wave and digital transformation – and the buzz words that accompany these new technologies, such as IoT, Software Defined-everything, CyberSecurity, Analytics, Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence. With that in mind, I want to dissect the new industry buzz of 5G and why I think it is an incredible opportunity for Cisco Partners.
San Jose, CAsecurityboulevard.com

Untangle Taps Brigantia Partners To Grow SMB Security Distribution in the UK

SAN JOSE, Calif.– August 5, 2021 – Untangle® Inc., a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced a partnership with Brigantia Partners to support its successful award-winning SMB security solutions in the United Kingdom. According to the latest Untangle SMB IT Security Report,...
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

7 Web Application Security Best Practices

To maintain the best possible security stance and protect your sensitive data against cyberattacks, you cannot just rely on security products alone. Here is a list of seven key elements that we believe should be considered in your web app security strategy. 1. Include everyone in security…. The post 7...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Improved Security Testing Procedures

As part of our ongoing commitment to deliver and maintain secure products, Ivanti is investing significant resources to ensure that all our solutions, including the Pulse Connect Secure (PCS) device, continue to meet our high standards. This week, Ivanti released PCS version 9.1R12, which includes enhanced features such as the incorporation of our Pulse Security Integrity Checker Tool directly into the product to create a seamless, more secure customer experience. This built-in feature eliminates the need for scheduled downtime to run an integrity check.

Comments / 0

Community Policy