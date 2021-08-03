Juniper and K2 Expand Partnership for Cloud Workload Protection
Organizations have seen a dramatic shift towards digital transformation in recent years, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and the work from home phenomenon. Part of that transformation included a shift to an increased use of applications in and across the cloud. Applications store, process and exchange sensitive data belonging to the organization, making application security mission critical. Juniper Networks has made application security a core tenet of the Juniper Experience-First Networking philosophy, first with a partnership and integration with K2’s Workload Protection Platform back in February of 2020 and this week by expanding the Juniper/K2 partnership, by leveraging K2 Cyber Security’s technology as part of Juniper’s launch of Juniper Cloud Workload Protection.securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0