Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

In the modern era of music it’s generally expected that artists will take a minimum of around two years between studio releases, and if you’re a well-established act, maybe double, even treble that number. It’s staggering to think in hindsight that Black Sabbath took less than 18 months to deliver three of the most pivotal albums in heavy music history. Their primal March 1970 self-titled debut laid the foundations for it’s monumental follow-up Paranoid, released in September of that same year, and it was a mere 5 months later that Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward found themselves back in the studio to craft their third release, Master of Reality.