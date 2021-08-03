Cancel
Music

Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weezer have unveiled their cover of Metallica's 1991 classic "Enter Sandman." The song arrives as the latest installment from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist covers album, due for release on Sept. 10. The LP will include a total of 53 artists performing their favorite Metallica songs. The campaign launched last month with Colombian singer Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman," as well as three different covers of "Sad but True" by Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Sam Fender.

