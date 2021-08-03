Organic circuits reach new heights
Vertical organic thin-film transistors can be used to create complementary circuits that operate at high frequencies. Thin-film transistors based on organic semiconductors (OTFTs; organic thin-film transistors) can potentially be used to fabricate inexpensive and mechanically flexible circuits on almost any substrate. This is because organic semiconductors have a lower processing temperature (typically less than 150 °C) and greater flexibility than inorganic and conventional silicon materials1. The most common OTFT architectures have the source and drain electrodes in the same plane (a lateral-channel architecture), and by combining OTFTs with the same or different polarities, both unipolar and complementary circuits — including inverters, ring oscillators, D flip-flops and AND/NAND gates — have been created. Complementary logic operation, analogous to conventional complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) technology, is though preferred because of its lower power dissipation and better stability2.www.nature.com
