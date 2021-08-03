Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Reveals What Really Went Down Between Her and Francesca Farago

When Love Is Blind first dropped in early 2020, Netflix subscribers were intrigued by the dating show's unique premise: dating and getting engaged to strangers without seeing them first. More than a year later, the streaming platform is reuniting us with the couples (and the many contestants who walked away single) that we fell in love with on the show and catching us up on all the drama that's conspired since then. After their troubling ending, fan favorites Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers haven't made much headway in their relationship. If anything, things have only gotten more turbulent for the on-again, off-again partners in Love Is Blind: After the Altar, thanks to a seemingly random intrusion from another Netflix personality.