Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Reveals What Really Went Down Between Her and Francesca Farago

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli exclusively revealed during E! News' Nightly Pop on Aug. 2 what she really thinks of Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago after their explosive After the Altar confrontation. "I was very uncomfortable," Giannina explained. "Literally, I have a lot of heat inside me because I felt my blood literally boiling but then I also just felt bad for her. We all know each other. I hate feeling outcasted at parties. I felt bad for her at this point."

