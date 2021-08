A criminal complaint has been filed against the New York governor Andrew Cuomo by a former executive assistant who accused the governor of reaching under her blouse and groping her, according to a report.The woman, identified anonymously in the 165-page report released by attorney general Letitia James, alleged her boss grabbed her breast at the Executive Mansion in November 2020.It is among the most serious allegations from the 11 women who have accused the governor of sexual harassment.She filed the complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon, according to The New York Post.While Sheriff Craig...