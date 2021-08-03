LISTEN: Mitchell Tenpenny Debuts Breakup Tune, ‘Truth About You’
Mitchell Tenpenny has officially released his earnest breakup song, “Truth About You,” as his next single. In the tune, the Nashville native offers up piercing but necessary criticism of an ex-love who is telling lies about the demise of their relationship. Although the singer knows he wasn’t the reason for the end of their time together, he calls for a truce: if she stops telling lies, he won’t tell the truth. These unsparingly honest lyrics are paired with anthemic modern country instrumentation and Tenpenny’s smooth voice.www.soundslikenashville.com
