I was up early Saturday, August 7th as I wanted to be out of the house so I could be in Trenton around 6:30 a.m., and I figured I needed to allow myself a hour. I didn't want to miss the Tower Cam photos, and from the photos, I need to get up a little earlier until the sunset is a little later! These photos were taken around 5:10 a.m. with sunrise at 5:25 a.m. so just a little before sunrise!