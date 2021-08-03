People on the Move
Healthcare Group Leader at Pepper Construction Company of Ohio, LLC. James Both joins Pepper Construction as a Healthcare Group Leader, working out of the company's Columbus office. James’ focus will be on building lasting relationships with healthcare partners and delivering projects that exceed client expectations. He brings 15 years of industry experience specializing in healthcare construction where he has managed over $1.5 billion of healthcare projects spanning over 10 different healthcare campuses.www.bizjournals.com
