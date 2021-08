The Ohio Valley Conference says Jacksonville State owes the league a $1 million exit fee to leave the league, but the school is declining to pay. The OVC filed a 26-page lawsuit Tuesday in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County to enforce the payment of the exit fee. The league says the exit fee is required by the conference's constitution. The league says it also has filed a lawsuit in the Franklin Circuit Court in Kentucky against Eastern Kentucky University, which also has left the league.