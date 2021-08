Realignment and expansion news have dominated the internet after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were abandoning the Big 12 for the SEC. Every conference now needs to consider how to counter strike this aggressive move by the SEC. One conference that can I’ll afford to stay pat during this time of turmoil and change is the ACC. With revenues near the bottom of all P5 conferences, and even the slight possibility that Clemson/FSU could head to greener pastures, commissioner Jim Phillips needs to be aggressive.