Rogersville woman fires four shots, hits herself as deputies try to detain her
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hawkins County woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after an incident involving deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, deputies received a complaint from the 100 block of Marlowe Road in Rogersville in reference to a woman who allegedly vandalized a truck and leaving the residence armed and threatening suicide around 12:28 p.m. Monday.www.wvlt.tv
Comments / 0