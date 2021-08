Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow below. When the casting was being announced for James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad, fans were eager to find out just which characters the members of this robust ensemble would be playing. And while a lot of answers came when the first teaser trailer was released, one actor’s role was obscured: Taika Waititi. Indeed, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker and What We Do in the Shadows director/star was enlisted for a mystery role in The Suicide Squad, one that was kept under wraps until the film was finally released.