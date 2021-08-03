Cancel
House Democrats and Biden administration point the finger at each other over eviction moratorium extension

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to push the CDC to extend the federal eviction moratorium that was put into place earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. But the White House says their hands are tied because of a Supreme Court ruling that came down in June. CBS News Treasury reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to break down who actually has the power to protect people who are behind on their payments and why more emergency funds haven't been disbursed.

