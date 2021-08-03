Cancel
Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccinations for U.S. workforce

wrbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany also providing $200 to fully vaccinated frontline team members. Springdale, Ark. (WRBL) – Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Tyson Foods announced to protect team members, their families, and their communities, the company is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. All other team members must be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.

