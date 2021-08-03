Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Spotify Tests an Ad-Supported Monthly Plan

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has begun testing a new subscription plan, called Spotify Plus, that would hang onto the ads, but also offer unlimited skips for less than the $10 Premium plan. Not everyone wants to pay $9.99 per month for Premium, and the free plan limits how many songs you can skip, but what about a cheaper plan with unlimited skips? Would this be something that could convert free users to paid subscribers? This is what Spotify wants to test out with its pilot for Spotify Plus.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Plan#Spotify Plus#Premium#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologymoneytalksnews.com

Spotify Premium Family: 1 month free, then $16/month for 6 accounts

It's $10 a month per Premium account, so you're saving around $7 per person monthly if you sign up for this plan. (You can try it for free for the first month too.) Buy Now at Spotify Tips Posted by Donna. Why does she love this deal? "Even if you don't have six people in your family, gang up with your five cheapest and most shame-free friends and make a huge saving. In doing so, I've saved hundreds over the last few years." Features You'll need to register each member at the same address to avail of the Family plan.
MusicEngadget

Spotify added more paying customers than free ones last quarter

Three months ago, Spotify predicted that user growth would start declining, because COVID-19 had prompted so many people to sign up than expected. Today, the audio giant was proved right, as new signups fell to nine million new users in the most recent quarter. That said, slower growth isn’t always a bad thing. Of that nine million figure, seven million users signed up for Premium, versus just two million who went ad-supported. It means that Spotify was also able to announce a second successive quarter of profitability after a long period of losses.
MarketsTechCrunch

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue jumps 627% in Q2

Given how many podcasting companies Spotify has acquired over the past few years, it would be concerning if there hadn’t been significant growth in this realm. Among Spotify users who already listen to podcasts, podcast listening increased 30% year over year, with total hours consumed up 95%. Meanwhile, podcast ad revenue increased by 627%, which outperformed expectations. Spotify attributes this success to a triple-digit year-over-year gain at its in-house studios (The Ringer, Parcast, Spotify Studios and Gimlet) and exclusive deals with “The Joe Rogan Experience” and the Obamas’ Higher Ground studio. Spotify also referenced its November acquisition of Megaphone, a podcast hosting and ad company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Spotify quarterly revenue beats on paid users, ad rebound

STOCKHOLM, July 28 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music streaming company reported a 20% jump in paid subscribers for its premium service driven by demand in Europe and North America. While Europe and North America accounted for more...
Economytalesbuzz.com

Spotify reports fewer users than expected, but ad sales soar

Spotify’s gamble on buzzy podcasts like “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “The Michelle Obama Podcast” is paying off. The Swedish music streaming on Wednesday reported fewer total users in the second quarter than expected, but said ad sales jumped 110 percent over last year, thanks to its growing podcasting business.
Financial ReportsNewsTimes

Spotify Misses Overall Q2 User Target, Ad Revenue Jumps 110%

Spotify, citing ongoing headwinds from the COVID pandemic, fell short of its total monthly user growth goal in the second quarter of 2021. The audio-streaming giant netted 7 million paying subscribers in Q2, growing Premium customers 20% year over year to reach 165 million, in line with expectations. Total monthly active users grew 22%, to 365 million in the quarter (a gain of 9 million) — which was just below its forecast.
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

Spotify Stock Dips After Reporting Weak Total Monthly User Growth

Shares of Spotify dipped Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings that missed the mark on total monthly user growth. The company beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. It also reported strong ad growth. Shares of Spotify dipped more than 7% Wednesday after the company reported...
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Spotify Is Testing A New Price Tier

(Hypebot) — Spotify is testing Spotify Plus, a 99¢ tier that removes many of the restrictions found in the streamer’s free ad-supported tier. Spotify Plus still includes ads but doesn’t limit the number of skips per hour to 6. It also gives users the freedom to pick the specific songs they want to listen to, rather than mostly being limited to shuffling within albums and playlists.
Technologyxda-developers

Spotify is testing a cheaper plan with fewer restrictions but still plays ads

Spotify is testing a new low-cost subscription tier supported by advertisements, dubbed “Spotify Plus”. The subscription tier is described as having “unlimited skips and on-demand listening”, while still incorporating advertisements like what is seen on the company’s free subscription tier. Currently, Spotify’s free tier doesn’t let users skip more than...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Spotify Tests $0.99 Subscription Tier With Ads But Fewer Playback Limitations

Called Spotify Plus, the tier costs $0.99 per month and lets users pick which songs they want to stream between ads, with unlimited skips and on-demand listening. That's in contrast to Spotify's free ad-based tier, which limits users to skipping no more than six tracks every hour, and only lets them listen to tracks from 15 pre-selected playlists. If they don't want to listen to the playlists, they're limited to shuffling between tracks.
Entertainmentmobilesyrup.com

Spotify testing out new low-cost subscription tier with ads enabled

Streaming services are pushing lower-cost subscription offerings in an effort to convert free users into paying clients. Following the announcement of a YouTube Premium Lite tier yesterday, Spotify is the latest streamer to reveal a trimmed-down lower-cost subscription tier. Spotify is exploring a new ad-enabled plan called ‘Spotify Plus,’ which...
Technologyimore.com

Spotify is testing a game-changing new subscription that only costs a dollar

Spotify is testing a brand new subscription tier. It will let users skip unlimited tracks and play any specific song, but will still be supported by adverts. Spotify has confirmed that it has begun testing a brand new subscription service that only costs $0.99, and will let users skip as many songs as they like and pick any song they want to listen to.
TechnologyTechRadar

Spotify is testing a cheaper Premium tier called Spotify Plus

Spotify is currently testing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier with a limited number of users. Called Spotify Plus, the plan costs just $0.99 a month in the US and combines features of the music streamer’s existing free and Premium tiers. As first reported by The Verge, Spotify Plus gives subscribers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy