Spotify Tests an Ad-Supported Monthly Plan
Spotify has begun testing a new subscription plan, called Spotify Plus, that would hang onto the ads, but also offer unlimited skips for less than the $10 Premium plan. Not everyone wants to pay $9.99 per month for Premium, and the free plan limits how many songs you can skip, but what about a cheaper plan with unlimited skips? Would this be something that could convert free users to paid subscribers? This is what Spotify wants to test out with its pilot for Spotify Plus.www.lifewire.com
Comments / 0