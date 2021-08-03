Flood Advisory issued for Georgetown, Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Georgetown; Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina Southwestern Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Socastee, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Red Hill, Myrtle Beach Airport, Bucksport, Burgess, Bucksville, Yauhannah, Forestbrook, Plantersville and Waccamaw Community Hospital.