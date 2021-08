Virat Kohli expected to lead as we look at the predicted final squad for Team India for the T20 World Cup (WC) 2021. In what was actually a dress rehearsal series for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, the Sri Lanka T20I series finished on a disappointing note for Team India. While part of the loss can be termed to the lack of senior players due to COVID-19 isolation rules, part of it was due to poor batting by the youngsters.