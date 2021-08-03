Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville Opens in Nashville's SoBro District
Joint Venture Partners, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and C. B. Ragland Company last week announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville in Music City’s SoBro neighborhood. The hotel is located two blocks off the Broadway Street and is located within walking distance of the renowned dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences for which Nashville is known. With 252 guestrooms including 11 suites and floor to ceiling windows offering sweeping views of the Cumberland River.www.hotelnewsresource.com
