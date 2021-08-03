Isolated storms possible || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing
A few isolated storms will be possible across eastern and southern portions of the region, but otherwise expect hazy skies and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Weather conditions will support elevated levels of ozone air pollution across the DFW Metro area.
