Environment

Isolated storms possible || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few isolated storms will be possible across eastern and southern portions of the region, but otherwise expect hazy skies and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible across eastern and southern portions of the region, but otherwise expect hazy skies and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Weather conditions will support elevated levels of ozone air pollution across the DFW Metro area.

