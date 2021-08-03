Cancel
Immigration

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Founder Looks Back At Two Decades Of Leadership

By Janae Pierre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama can be daunting for newcomers, especially when there are cultural and language barriers. More than 20 years ago, Isabel Rubio founded the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama to assist Latinos who migrate to the state and to push for economic equality, civic engagement and social justice. Last month, Rubio announced she would step down as CEO of the organization at the end of the year.

Alabama State
