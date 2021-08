Kyle Kuzma is one of the most scrutinized players in the entire NBA and over the years, the scrutiny and the slander has steadily gotten worse. At the start of his career, Kuzma was perceived as a player who could one day be one of the best young players in the entire NBA. Once LeBron James and Anthony Davis touched down in Los Angeles, Kuzma's role with the Lakers was diminished, and since that time, he hasn't looked like the same player.