Income Tax

City sales tax revenue is rebounding

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 6 days ago

Fairview Heights sales tax is rebounding from a spiral that began with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. In a report to the City Council, Director of Finance Gina Rader called attention to signs of recovery. The most recent numbers are for April 2021. The city’s sales tax allotment reached $671,227.28,...

