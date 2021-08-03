City sales tax revenue is rebounding

Lebanon voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a 1/2 cent sales tax that will provide funding for city parks and storm water repairs. The proposal received more than 70 percent approval from voters with total 305 yes votes and 129 no votes. According to the ballot language, the park improvements to be funded by the new tax will include connecting walking trails, enhancing restrooms, new parks and Boswell Aquatic Center improvements. According to the ballot language, the city will roll back the current real and property tax levy for parks to zero with approval of the sales tax. Also on Tuesday, voters in Laclede County Public Water Supply District 1 approved a revenue bond issue of $10 million to improve the district’s water supply system, including acquiring land for water towers and other buildings and facilities for the waterworks system. The vote was 114 yes and 60 no votes.