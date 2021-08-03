Waterloo bank marks opening of new Swansea location

First National Bank of Waterloo recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its 13th banking center, located in Swansea. The Swansea Banking Center is located at 4101 N. Illinois St. Swansea Mayor Mike Leopold and several members of both the Metro-East Regional Chamber and O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce attended the event. Staff members, board members and business colleagues were also in attendance to help celebrate this momentous occasion. As part of the ribbon cutting, First National Bank of Waterloo also presented a donation to the PTOEC (Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children), showing their dedication and support to the community.