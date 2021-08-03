Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IL

Waterloo bank marks opening of new Swansea location

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst National Bank of Waterloo recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its 13th banking center, located in Swansea. The Swansea Banking Center is located at 4101 N. Illinois St. Swansea Mayor Mike Leopold and several members of both the Metro-East Regional Chamber and O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce attended the event. Staff members, board members and business colleagues were also in attendance to help celebrate this momentous occasion. As part of the ribbon cutting, First National Bank of Waterloo also presented a donation to the PTOEC (Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children), showing their dedication and support to the community.

www.ibjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Swansea, IL
City
Dupo, IL
City
Columbia, IL
City
Waterloo, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Millstadt, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Smithton, IL
City
Maryville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Bank#Total Assets#Ptoec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy