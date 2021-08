Coming into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Ryan Crouser may not have been the name at the top of the marquee for Team USA, but he did enter as a huge favorite in the shot put. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound former Texas Longhorn was a four-time shot put national champion in college, won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and set the shot put world record at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials earlier this summer.