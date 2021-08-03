Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

"The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook" to raise money for local restaurants

By Lori Fredrich
On Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants are the heart and soul of our communities.They offer us places to gather and socialize. They provide congenial locations to celebrate milestones and welcoming places of respite and comfort when we are stressed or grieving. They nourish us with food and drink. They advance the efforts of our thriving tourism industry. They also contribute generously to charitable organizations and worthy causes through the donation of time, energy and food.

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
West Bend, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Alcohol#Food Drink#Pick N Save#Metro Market#Wwbic#Wisconsin Women#Alaskan#Fool S Errand#Pick N Save#Associated Bank#Garden Fresh Foods Inc#Kemps Llc#Leinenkugel Brewing Co#Pompeian#Smithfield Patrick#Milwaukee Brewing Co#Premium Alcohol Seltzer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a rising number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases. Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy