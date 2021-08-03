"The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook" to raise money for local restaurants
Restaurants are the heart and soul of our communities.They offer us places to gather and socialize. They provide congenial locations to celebrate milestones and welcoming places of respite and comfort when we are stressed or grieving. They nourish us with food and drink. They advance the efforts of our thriving tourism industry. They also contribute generously to charitable organizations and worthy causes through the donation of time, energy and food.onmilwaukee.com
Comments / 0