During summer, the change in usual routines can also lead to increased safety challenges and risky behaviors for some children with autism. Wandering, also called “elopement,” is a common challenge for many children and adults on the spectrum, as well as for their families and caregivers who are trying to keep them safe. Families are understandably frightened when an autistic child wanders off, and it’s often unexpected the first time it happens. Increased access to water activities increases the risks. Fortunately, there are many resources and strategies families can use to help keep their children safe.