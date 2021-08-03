We’re here to help

“Well regulated” does not mean regulated by the government. The founding fathers knew that the right to bear arms and maintain a militia was indispensable because governments throughout history strive to grow and must be held in check. They had just fought a war and lost many precious loved ones in order to get out from under the rule of such a government. Therefore, well regulated means the armed militia does have order from within it, and does not break laws. Beyond that, our government has no say. It is a God given right to be able to maintain weapons to defend your property and loved ones. The government cannot take away or minimize our God given rights. They can only defend our God given rights.