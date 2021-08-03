We’re here to help
When it comes to legislating, it’s my job to be a voice for you in Washington. What you might not realize, though, is that I can also help you interact with federal agencies and overcome certain challenges you might be experiencing – from working through concerns with a Department of Agriculture rule that could affect your farm to helping you receive a payment you’re owed from a government agency. I know how frustrating it can be when you feel like the person on the other end of the phone isn’t listening, and that’s where I can help.brookingsregister.com
