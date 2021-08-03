Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

New evidence is 'missing link' between soccer play and dementia

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNOIK_0bGPvaDM00
  • The study analyzed health records of 7,676 Scottish players.
  • Those in defender positions were five times more likely to have dementia.
  • Previous research found former professional soccer players were 3.5 times more likely to die with dementia than the general public.

A new study suggests the increased risk of developing a neurodegenerative disease in professional soccer players depends on their position and career length.

Professor Willie Stewart of the University of Glasgow leads the FIELD (Football’s Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk) study that previously found former professional soccer players were 3.5 times more likely to die with dementia than the general public.

But now new research published in the journal JAMA Neurology is highlighting the link between repeated heading in the game and an increased risk of dementia.

The study analyzed health records of 7,676 Scottish players and found those in defender positions were five times more likely to have dementia. Defenders head the ball the most.

Meanwhile, goalkeepers who rarely head the ball were found to have the same risk of dementia as the general population. The research found the risk remained the same for players regardless of the era they played in.

“The data from this paper is the missing link in trying to understand this connection between sport and dementia,” Stewart told The Guardian.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“In the previous study we didn’t have sufficient data to be able to look at the important factor: exposure to football. What we could say last time was that being a footballer meant your risk of dying with a degenerative brain disease was higher, but we couldn’t say what in football was doing,” Stewart told the news outlet.

“Now, through using our surrogates for exposure to heading and brain injury, which are field position and length of playing the game, we can see that if you’re in a position where you’re exposed to a high level of head impacts or you play the game longer, your risk is higher,” he added.

The researcher said the sport should come with a health warning about repeated heading and dementia, and consider doing away with heading.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

FIRST CASES OF DRUG RESISTANT FUNGAL INFECTION REPORTED IN THE U.S.

TASTY SNACK OR HEALTHY SNACK? HOW DOES YOUR BRAIN AFFECT WHAT YOU CHOOSE?

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

297K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Link#Soccer Players#Dementia Risk#Scottish#The University Of Glasgow#Jama Neurology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Calf Muscles and Blood Pressure Can Predict Dementia Risk

Summary: Researchers discuss how blood pressure can influence dementia risks and report raising diastolic blood pressure through daily soleus muscle, or calf muscle, stimulation can help reverse signs of cognitive decline associated with aging. Source: The Conversation. Decline in brain function often occurs as people age. People often worry that...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

More Evidence Ties Hearing Loss to Increased Dementia Risk

A large population-based study provides further evidence that hearing loss is a potentially modifiable risk factor for dementia. The new study moves the field forward in that it used a measure of hearing impairment to assess an individual's ability to hear speech in the presence of background noise. Results of the study were similar to those of previous research linking hearing impairment that used more traditional methods to assess hearing.
Premier Leaguewhbl.com

Soccer-Footballs should be sold with health warning, says dementia expert

(Reuters) – The risk of developing neurodegenerative disease in former professional soccer players varies by position and career length but not by playing era, according to a landmark study. Research from Professor Willie Stewart, who leads the FIELD (Football’s Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk) study, previously found that...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Links between genetic risk, glaucoma prevalence examined

(HealthDay)—Polygenic variants are associated with comparable risk for developing open-angle glaucoma as that associated with the most common single-gene pathogenic variant, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Owen M. Siggs, M.D., D.Phil., from Flinders University in Bedford Park, Australia, and colleagues used data from 2,507...
SoccerMedscape News

Football Dementia Risk Linked to Playing Position and Career Length

The risk of mortality from neurodegenerative disease is known to be higher in professional footballers compared with the rest of the population. A new study has found that this risk increases with years of play and varies by field position. Former players in outfielder positions had higher risks across a...
Public HealthScience Daily

No signs of brain injury post-acute COVID-19, study finds

In a recent study from University of Gothenburg, it has been shown that all participants achieve normalization of CNS injury biomarkers, regardless of previous disease severity or persistent neurological symptoms, indicating that post-COVID-19 neurological sequalae are not due to active brain injury. Central nervous system involvement and signs of brain...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Post-COVID-19 neurological sequalae are not due to brain injury, study shows

In a recent study from University of Gothenburg, it has been shown that all participants achieve normalization of CNS injury biomarkers, regardless of previous disease severity or persistent neurological symptoms. Indicating that post-COVID-19 neurological sequalae are not due to active brain injury. Central nervous system involvement and signs of brain...
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Top female soccer player forced to strip during matches

Tabitha Chawinga is the first woman from Malawi to sign for a European football team. She is speaking out about past violations of her privacy, including being forced to strip in public to verify her gender. Critics of anti-transgender laws are concerned that any form of gender policing could lead...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

No Link Between Childhood Vaccinations and Allergies or Asthma

A meta-analysis by Australian researchers found no link between childhood vaccinations and an increase in allergies and asthma. In fact, children who received the BCG vaccine actually had a lesser incidence of eczema than other children, but there was no difference shown in any of the allergies or asthma. The...
Los Angeles, CAMedscape News

Reducing Air Pollution Linked to Slowed Brain Aging, Lower Dementia Risk

DENVER — Reducing exposure to air pollution may slow brain aging and reduce the risk of dementia, new research reveals. The results have implications for individual behaviors, such as avoiding areas with poor air quality, but they also have implications for public policy, study investigator, Xinhui Wang, PhD, assistant professor of research neurology, Department of Neurology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, told Medscape Medical News.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
Diseases & TreatmentsDanville Commercial-News

Link between early life trauma, adult illness

If knowledge is power, then today’s article is an atomic blast. What’s it about?. Neuroscience (the study of how the brain works) has discovered the link between extreme stress events – traumas – occurring in the first two decades of life, and adult medical illness. In the same way that smoking cigarettes is now linked to lung cancer, so too are Early Life Traumas (ELT’s) – occurring from birth to age 18 – linked to adult diseases, such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes II, COPD and premature death. Using a Question and Answer format, let’s look at this groundbreaking science.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? New Study Links This to Dementia Risk

Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But new research suggests that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: the study adds to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just be a symptom...
Public Healthalzheimersnewstoday.com

#AAIC21 – Air Pollution Linked to Dementia Risk in Older Women

Limiting air pollution may slow cognitive decline and lower the risk of dementia for older women, according to three analyses involving more than 2,000 women, ages 74 to 92, living across the U.S. “We’ve known for some time that air pollution is bad for our brains and overall health, including...
PetsPosted by
The Hill

Alarming study finds link between dog foods and heart disease

Researchers with Tufts University published a new study in Scientific Reports. The study examined and compared the compounds in dog foods flagged by the FDA as being linked to canine dilated cardiomyopathy with those from standard dog foods. Compounds from peas and potatoes were among those identified in the study.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Plasma Amyloid-Beta at Midlife Linked to Later MCI, Dementia

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Plasma concentrations of amyloid-beta at midlife are associated with the risk for mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia later in life, according to a study published online Aug. 4 in Neurology. Kevin J. Sullivan, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of Mississippi Medical Center...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy