Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse woman among Cuomo accusers: ‘He is lying again. He touched me inappropriately’

By Tim Knauss
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. – An employee of National Grid in Syracuse is among the women who have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual abuse, according to a report issued today by state Attorney General Letitia James. Virginia Limmiatis said she contacted the attorney general’s office to report the abuse following a press conference this year in which Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#National Grid#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marcellus, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY kicks Covid decisions to local schools. Plus, Cuomo probe nears end (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

High: 87; Low: 68. Ready for the beach? Summer heat returns to CNY. CNY HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bob Mescavage’s “Windy Acres” at 2295 Old Seneca Turnpike, near Marcellus, is one of the most unique properties in Central New York. The local photographer would not want in any other way. “I don’t like ‘cookie-cutter’ houses,” he said. Take a look inside and see what makes this property so unique.
PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

It takes a strong bias to compare Cuomo to Kavanaugh (Your Letters)

I read the letter submitted by the Rev. Paul Dreher-Wiberg with amusement (”The difference between Cuomo and Kavanaugh? Party,” Aug. 5, 2021). He compares Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s situation with that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the respective political party reactions. As a powerful governor, Cuomo is credibly accused by multiple women who worked in close proximity to him. The charges they make are wide and serious. As a teenager allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Kavanaugh was accused of one incident by a person who could not substantiate where and when it was suppose to have occurred, or even that she ever met him. To compare these two cases as anything approaching relevant takes a strong bias.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

New Upstate NY counties meet guidelines for indoor masks: See full list of 38 statewide

Oneida County in the Mohawk Valley now meets federal guidelines for a return to indoor masking. Like multiple other counties in Upstate New York, Oneida is now seeing substantial transmission of Covid-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC issued new guidance last week that recommends even vaccinated people were masks indoors in areas seeing substantial or high Covid spread.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Questions about delta, masks, Covid vaccines? Upstate doctor will answer them on Facebook

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus has thrown a massive monkey wrench into America’s plans to control the pandemic. Delta is about four times as contagious as the original virus that emerged in China in late 2019. and accounts for more than 90% of new cases. The Centers for Disease Control, which in May said vaccinated people could shed their masks, is now encouraging those people to don masks again. More than half of all Upstate New York counties, including Onondaga, have “substantial transmission” of the virus.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘Didn’t know’ a lame excuse for Syracuse University’s oversight failure (Your Letters)

Once again Syracuse University is circling the wagons and employing their collective amnesia regarding accusations against SU women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman. When the SU men’s basketball program was cited twice for improprieties, Jim Boeheim’s response was “I didn’t know!” Fast forward, John Desko, John Wildhack, Nancy Cantor, Daryl Gross, and now members of Hillsman’s inner circle all stating they didn’t know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy