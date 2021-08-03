Syracuse woman among Cuomo accusers: ‘He is lying again. He touched me inappropriately’
Syracuse, N.Y. – An employee of National Grid in Syracuse is among the women who have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual abuse, according to a report issued today by state Attorney General Letitia James. Virginia Limmiatis said she contacted the attorney general’s office to report the abuse following a press conference this year in which Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.www.syracuse.com
