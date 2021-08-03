Cancel
Buying Cars

2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive Review: Quiet Luxury Makes the Miles Fall Away

By Kristen Lee
thedrive
 3 days ago
I wouldn't personally go canyon-carving in the new GV70, but as an errand-runner and commuter? It's tough to beat. At this point, Genesis has built itself a reputation hinged upon well-designed, quality cars that drive nicely and are extraordinary places to sit. The new 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury SUV is no exception. For a new brand that launched just five years ago, this is a great standard being upheld.

thedrive

New York City, NY
One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

