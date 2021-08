The Brooklyn Park mayoral special election was decided by one vote, with Lisa Jacobson winning the election with 3,415 votes, beating Hollies Winston, who had 3,414 votes. Winston was backed by the Minnesota DFL and Governor Tim Walz. A vote canvass will be held on Friday night, but because the margin of votes was so small, a recount request is expected. The final results of the election will be certified by August 20. Winston said in a statement, “In the interest of respecting our democratic process we are going to see this through until the end. Every vote must be counted.”